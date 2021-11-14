CeeDee Lamb gives Cowboys early 7-0 lead

The Cowboys already have done more on their first drive Sunday against the Falcons than they did all of last week in a loss to the Broncos.

Dak Prescott threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb, who was well covered by Fabian Moreau. The Cowboys have a 7-0 lead with 11:42 remaining in the first quarter.

Lamb has two catches for 50 yards.

Prescott, who struggled last week in his return from a right calf injury, completed 3 of 5 passes for 61 yards and the touchdown.

The Cowboys needed eight plays to go 73 yards.

