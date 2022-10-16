Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was a late addition to the injury report this week, but it doesn’t look like anything is going to keep him from getting on the field Sunday night.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Lamb is expected to play against the Eagles in the matchup for top billing in the NFC East. Lamb popped up on the injury report Friday with a hip injury that kept him from practicing.

Lamb’s presence will be a plus for quarterback Cooper Rush as he makes his fifth straight start for the Cowboys. It looks like Will Grier will remain Rush’s backup for this week.

Dak Prescott returned to practice this week and he was listed as questionable on Friday. Executive vice president Stephen Jones suggested Prescott could be active as the No. 2 quarterback, but Rapoport reports he will take at least one more week for his thumb to heal before he returns to duty.

CeeDee Lamb is expected to play, Dak Prescott is not expected to dress originally appeared on Pro Football Talk