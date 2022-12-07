CeeDee Lamb discusses how OBJ could boost Cowboys' offense
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb discusses how free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could boost the Dallas Cowboys' offense.
There's really no downside to the Rams claiming Baker Mayfield at this point in the season
The Rams definitely made a waivers claim for quarterback Baker Mayfield. It’s not yet clear who else did. It is clear that one team didn’t. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the 49ers did not submit a claim for the balance of Mayfield’s contract. On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan suggested that the 49ers were fine [more]
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday following his request for a release. Now, Mayfield will be subject to waivers.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all.
Andrew Luck finally broke the silence on his retirement.
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
Only one team wanted Baker Mayfield. The Rams were the only team that put in a waiver claim for Mayfield, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Under the NFL waiver system, when the Panthers put Mayfield on waivers, all 31 other teams had an opportunity to put in a claim for him, and the team [more]
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
Former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson was fired on Tuesday. Here are some points that led to his demise.
Whatever Andrew Luck pursues next, the former Colts QB will do it with a perspective that comes from living in what ESPN describes as "a silent hell."
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
Baker Mayfield won't wear his familiar No. 6 when he joins the Rams for Thursday's game with the Raiders
Watkins shared the news with an edit on Twitter.
The Hall of Famer’s success at Jackson State, a historically Black college, brought joy to many. His move to Colorado left even more feeling betrayed
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday there is no timetable for a decision with receiver Odell Beckham.
"I'm coming, and when I get here, it's gonna be changed."
Eight players were ejected in total after George Washington’s Essence Brown and TCU’s Bella Cravens got into it on Monday night.
NBC Sports Bay Areas Donte Whitner doesnt think Brock Purdys status as Mr. Irrelevant puts him below Trey Lance abilities-wise after his performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Dan Wetzel, Si’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a pod filled with news and analysis regarding the fallout from Deion Sanders' hiring at Colorado, along with the monster wave of players entering the transfer portal this year.