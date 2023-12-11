CeeDee Lamb has Cowboys up early, 7-0

The Eagles offered little resistance on the Cowboys' opening drive.

Dallas had three third downs, but two were third-and-one situations and the final one was third-and-two and Dak Prescott threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys lead 7-0.

Officials picked up a flag they threw for what initially appeared offensive holding, allowing the Cowboys to continue their touchdown celebration.

The Cowboys needed 10 plays to go 75 yards after taking the opening kickoff.

Prescott was 4-for-5 for 30 yards, and Lamb caught one pass for 13 yards.

Tony Pollard had one rush for 11 yards and three catches for 17, and KaVontae Turpin had a 22-yard run on the Cowboys' first third down.