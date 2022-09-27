CeeDee Lamb’s circus catch gives Cowboys a 20-13 lead

A wide-open CeeDee Lamb dropped what could have been a 52-yard touchdown with 4:34 left in the first half, a drive that ended with a punt. Maybe it was just too easy.

He made two hard catches on the go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter.

Lamb caught four passes for 48 yards, including a fourth-down catch and the 1-yard touchdown, on the Cowboys’ 11-play, 89-yard touchdown drive. Dallas leads 20-13.

Lamb caught a 4-yard reception on fourth-and-four at the Giants 41, holding on despite being blasted by Dane Belton.

He made a 26-yarder to the Giants 1-yard line that set up his 1-yard score on the next play. Lamb caught a fade with one hand — his left hand — and still managed to get both feet in bounds. It was a spectacular catch.

Lamb now has eight catches for 87 yards.

Cooper Rush is 20-of-29 for 210 yards and a touchdown.

