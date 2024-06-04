CeeDee Lamb boycotting Cowboys minicamp in contract dispute, subject to $100k fine

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is officially holding out for a new contract.

Lamb, who has not participated in the voluntary offseason program, has continued his boycott with the team’s mandatory minicamp this week.

Lamb is subject to $100,000 in fines if he misses all three days of the minicamp, which began Tuesday and runs through Thursday.

Fines for skipping the offseason program can be waived.

That is not the case if Lamb’s holdout continues into training camp.

The Cowboys are scheduled to report on July 23. A no show will cost him $40,000 per day in mandatory fines.

Lamb is signed under the fifth-year option of his rookie deal and a salary of $17.9 million in 2024.

But following a 2023 season when Lamb led the NFL with 135 catches and set a franchise record with 1,735 yards, Lamb was never showing up without a new deal.

The four-year, $140 million extension signed by Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson on Monday has provided a blue print for a potential Lamb deal.

Jefferson and Lamb were both first round picks in 2020 and almost identical statistics. Jefferson has 392 receptions for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns. Lamb has 395 catches for 5,145 yards and 32 touchdowns. Both players have been named to the Pro Bowl three times and have been named first-team All-Pro once.

It certainly should jump start negotiations, which have been minimal at best thus far.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he has been in touch with Lamb and knows he has been working.

With the Cowboys running the same offense as last season, Lamb is not missing anything and won’t be behind when he does show up.

“He’s in a business situation,” McCarthy said. “I have no qualms as far as our vets being ready. They’ve been engaged, and we’ll be in a great spot.”