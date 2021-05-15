CeeDee Lamb among handful to record 1,000 yards from scrimmage in rookie season since 1990
CeeDee Lamb had a spectacular rookie campaign with the Dallas Cowboys marked by many acrobatic catches on the turf in 2020. He displayed his elite catch radius and consistently produced despite a makeshift offensive line and a revolving door at quarterback following Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury.
Lamb became only one of 19 receivers to accumulate 1000-plus yards from scrimmage in a rookie season since 1990. Joining a talented receiving corps. featuring Amari Cooper- known for being one of the best route runners in the NFL, and Michael Gallup, Lamb carved his own niche. He compiled 74 receptions for 935 receiving yards, a 12.6 average-per-catch, and five touchdowns. Lamb put together two, 100-plus yard games and moved the chains for Dallas.
Stats courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference:
Player
Year
Touches
Yards
Joey Galloway
1995
78
1,193
Terry Glenn
1996
95
1,174
Randy Moss
1998
70
1,317
Anquan Boldin
2003
106
1,417
Michael Clayton
2004
85
1,223
Marques Colston
2006
70
1,038
Eddie Royal
2008
102
1,089
DeSean Jackson
2008
79
1,008
A.J. Green
2011
70
1,110
Julio Jones
2011
60
1,015
Keenan Allen
2013
71
1,046
Odell Beckham Jr
2014
98
1,340
Kelvin Benjamin
2014
73
1,008
Mike Evans
2014
68
1,051
Amari Cooper
2015
75
1,067
Michael Thomas
2016
92
1,137
A.J. Brown
2019
55
1,111
Justin Jefferson
2020
89
1,402
CeeDee Lamb
2020
84
1,017
With the return of Prescott in 2021 from his compound right ankle fracture and dislocation, along with a healthy offensive line, the sky is the limit for Lamb in Kellen Moore’s system. He has the capability of lining up on the inside and outside of both sides of the formation and is one of the NFL’s most promising young stars.
