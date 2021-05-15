CeeDee Lamb among handful to record 1,000 yards from scrimmage in rookie season since 1990

Brianna Dix
·2 min read
CeeDee Lamb had a spectacular rookie campaign with the Dallas Cowboys marked by many acrobatic catches on the turf in 2020. He displayed his elite catch radius and consistently produced despite a makeshift offensive line and a revolving door at quarterback following Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury.

Lamb became only one of 19 receivers to accumulate 1000-plus yards from scrimmage in a rookie season since 1990. Joining a talented receiving corps. featuring Amari Cooper- known for being one of the best route runners in the NFL, and Michael Gallup, Lamb carved his own niche. He compiled 74 receptions for 935 receiving yards, a 12.6 average-per-catch, and five touchdowns. Lamb put together two, 100-plus yard games and moved the chains for Dallas.

Stats courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference:

Player

Year

Touches

Yards

Joey Galloway

1995

78

1,193

Terry Glenn

1996

95

1,174

Randy Moss

1998

70

1,317

Anquan Boldin

2003

106

1,417

Michael Clayton

2004

85

1,223

Marques Colston

2006

70

1,038

Eddie Royal

2008

102

1,089

DeSean Jackson

2008

79

1,008

A.J. Green

2011

70

1,110

Julio Jones

2011

60

1,015

Keenan Allen

2013

71

1,046

Odell Beckham Jr

2014

98

1,340

Kelvin Benjamin

2014

73

1,008

Mike Evans

2014

68

1,051

Amari Cooper

2015

75

1,067

Michael Thomas

2016

92

1,137

A.J. Brown

2019

55

1,111

Justin Jefferson

2020

89

1,402

CeeDee Lamb

2020

84

1,017

With the return of Prescott in 2021 from his compound right ankle fracture and dislocation, along with a healthy offensive line, the sky is the limit for Lamb in Kellen Moore’s system. He has the capability of lining up on the inside and outside of both sides of the formation and is one of the NFL’s most promising young stars.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes and opinions.

