CeeDee Lamb has 93 yards, TD in first quarter to give Cowboys 7-3 lead

The Cowboys had a 73-yard drive to open the game, reaching the Miami 1. DeShon Elliott stopped Tony Pollard from getting into the end zone, keeping the ball from crossing the goal line, to set up a first-and-goal for the Cowboys.

They didn't get in.

The Cowboys, who are 6-0 this season when they score first, called for a run to fullback Hunter Luepke. Luepke never got the handoff from Dak Prescott, fumbling it away as Brandon Jones recovered for Miami at the 2.

Luepke, who had only six touches this season, had three on the opening drive for some reason.

The Dolphins missed an opportunity for a big-play touchdown, when Tyreek Hill couldn't bring in a bomb from Tua Tagovailoa that would have been a 92-yard touchdown. Tagovailoa did hit Jaylen Waddle for a 50-yard gain, putting Waddle over 1,000 yards.

He becomes the first receiver in team history with three consecutive seasons of 1,000 yards.

The Dolphins used it for a career-best 57-yard field goal by Jason Sanders.

The Cowboys answered, though, with a three-play drive that ended with a 49-yard catch-and-run to the end zone by CeeDee Lamb. Jalen Ramsey is not traveling with Lamb, who already has four catches for 93 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys lead 7-3.