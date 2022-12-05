CeeDee Lamb’s 20-yard touchdown puts Cowboys up 7-3

CeeDee Lamb was stopped short of the line to gain on third-and-nine from the Colts 20. But instead of bringing the Cowboys receiver to the ground, Colts safety Rodney McLeod Jr. spun Lamb over the top of him.

Lamb never was down on the ground, spinning over the top of McLeod.

He got up at the 16 and raced to the end zone for a touchdown that shouldn’t have been.

The Cowboys lead 7-3 with 4:50 remaining in the first quarter.

It completed a 12-play, 73-yard drive after the Colts had taken a 3-0 lead on a 52-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal.

Ezekiel Elliott has five carries for 25 yards, and Dak Prescott has completed 4 of 6 passes for 47 yards.

