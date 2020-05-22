CeeDee Lamb reveals why he decided to wear the Cowboys' iconic No. 88

The number 88 has quite a history within the Dallas Cowboys organization. Various star receivers have worn the number over the years, putting a lot of pressure on anyone else who wants to wear No. 88.

Cowboys first-rounder CeeDee Lamb is aware of that history, and believes he can carry that legacy forward. Lamb, 21, told 105.3 The Fan he initially wanted to wear No. 10, but changed his mind after researching what No. 88 meant to the Cowboys.

“I had the option of picking 10 or 88 and then I picked 10. Then kinda going more in-depth with the situation, just kinda understanding the tradition and how much that number means to this organization, and then how much of a foundation that number holds itself, and then the great legends before me and what they’ve done with that number is kinda like, why not keep the tradition going? Obviously, they did not retire that number for a reason, so just trying to keep the legacy of 88 going in Dallas.”

The hosts then ask Lamb if he was pressured to change his number by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The 77-year-old Jones played college football with Jerry Lamb, who also wore 88. Jerry Lamb — who is not related to CeeDee Lamb — died in 2019. There was speculation Jones wanted CeeDee Lamb to wear 88 as a tribute to Jerry Lamb. CeeDee Lamb says that’s not the case, and that Jones did not pressure Lamb to wear 88.

Lamb must be confident he can be a stud receiver in the NFL. Dez Bryant, Michael Irvin and Drew Pearson all wore No. 88 throughout their careers. Irvin is a Hall of Famer, Pearson has a strong case for the Hall and Bryant is the team’s all-time touchdown leader among receivers.

Whether Lamb can live up that legacy remains to be seen, but the fact that the Cowboys allowed Lamb to take No. 88 tells you they believe in Lamb’s ability.

