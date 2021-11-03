CeeDee Lamb: Harrison Smith was 'choking the **** out of me' during Cowboys-Vikings game

CeeDee Lamb says that Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith choked him on Sunday.

Video appears to show that he's right.

The Dallas Cowboys receiver hasn't complained to media about Smith. But sideline video from Sunday's Cowboys victory shows Lamb telling teammates on the bench: "Man was choking the **** out of me while I’m on the sideline.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Game footage seen here shows Smith tackle Lamb out of bounds and maintain what looks like a chokehold on the Cowboys receiver after the play was done. Lamb appears to struggle to escape Smith's grasp and attempt to tap in a scene more familiar to a UFC Octagon than an NFL field.

The incident flew under the radar during Sunday's game that the Cowboys won, 20-16. Smith wasn't penalized, and the incident wasn't a topic of postgame discussion. And to be clear, Lamb isn't calling Smith out in media. He has not spoken about the incident publicly.

If Harrison was indeed choking Lamb, that's obviously not a football play. He may have escaped a penalty flag, but he could be hearing from the league office.