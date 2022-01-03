The Cowboys are not going down without a fight. They have pulled to within 22-14 with 13:49 remaining.

Cedrick Wilson caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to culminate an eight-play, 31-yard drive.

The Cowboys, though, took a delay of game before the 2-point try and settled for the Greg Zuerlein extra point instead.

The Cardinals went backward after getting the ball on the Dallas 23. Kyler Murray took a 14-yard sack by Dorance Armstrong on third-and-nine, which was followed by a false start on the punt.

CeeDee Lamb returned Andy Lee‘s 43-yard punt 17 yards.

Prescott is 17-of-31 for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Cedrick Wilson’s touchdown catch gets Cowboys back in it, down 22-14 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk