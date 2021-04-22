Cedrick Wilson signs tender

Receiver Cedrick Wilson signed his tender to remain with the Cowboys, the team announced.

Wilson, 25, received the original-round tender of $2.183 million for 2021 as a restricted free agent.

Wilson appeared in all 16 games last season. He had 20 touches for 277 yards and two touchdowns.

He played six games in 2019.

The Cowboys made him a sixth-round choice in 2018, but Wilson did not appear in a game as a rookie.

Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods also signed his tender Thursday.

