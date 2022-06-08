Cedrick Maxwell fires back at Draymond Green: Ask your daddy who I was

Phil Perry: Cedric Maxwell: Draymond Green, ask your daddy who I was

Source: Twitter

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

The Ringer @ringernba

Tatum on KD.

Draymond on Jaylen Brown.

What are some of the best defensive performances of the playoffs?

Presented by @StateFarm. #ad pic.twitter.com/SyQSClOhjX – 4:07 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

In Draymond Green’s playoff career, Warriors have a better record in games where he receives a technical foul (22-6, .786) compared to when he does not (77-36, .681). This includes a 3-1 record in such games this postseason where Green has received a technical per @ESPNStatsInfo – 3:59 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Draymond Green says he won’t be able to live with himself if Warriors lose and they don’t meet Boston’s force with force. But tonight, the Warriors enter what will be the most hostile environment they’ve faced in the Finals. It’ll be the kind of atmosphere Draymond lives for pic.twitter.com/AWP768YsWr – 3:14 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Cedric Maxwell took issue with Draymond Green’s comments about him and questioning the toughness of players in his era masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:50 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond + Marcus Smart + Whatever Cedric Maxwell Was Spewing https://t.co/0XjP1g8pjD pic.twitter.com/Bjn0XDBIzq – 11:37 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

New on BSJ: “Be who you are” … The Celtics need to avoid getting drawn into Draymond Green’s trap in Game 3 bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/06/08/dea… – 11:22 AM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

If I’m Ime Udoka I’m playing the Draymond Green Show, on repeat, everywhere we go until tip-off 😂

I’m playin it in the locker room, during morning shoot around, EVERYWHERE

No way y’all letting someone dominate you then go straight home and tell the world all about it. – 10:03 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

“We don’t turn the ball over, we give ourselves a better chance to win. That’s not rocket science.”

Draymond Green & Otto Porter were in 2 places at once in a way the Celtics have hardly seen.

How do they adjust? New film study @The Athletic https://t.co/x54uDRxTXK pic.twitter.com/IWsWFfDJaY – 10:00 AM

Story continues

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Draymond Green, JJ Redick, Jamal Crawford and CJ McCollum are just starting their sports media careers and they’re already better than literally every talking head. Objective, credible, smart. Because they know what they’re talking about. – 12:52 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steph

And Gary

And Wiggins

And Otto

And Draymond

👀👀 nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:39 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Hang onto the ball and don’t freak out over Draymond Green: How the Celtics plan to win Game 3 over the Warriors, ⁦@The Athletic⁩ theathletic.com/news/ime-udoka… – 5:27 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Draymond Green goes on enjoyable rant about wannabe enforcers from 80s and 90s nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/07/dra… – 5:01 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Shot chart for Boston’s big/starting lineup in 25 minutes in the NBA Finals (L) compared to the regular season (R).

Looney and Wiggins played against them for all 25 (Steph and Klay 23, Dray 21).

Rough out there in the floater range on big volume. pic.twitter.com/0rrtoAqGwn – 5:00 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Marcus Smart on Draymond Green setting a physical tone: “I mean, you respond to fire with fire, right? We’ve just got to turn around and do the same thing. If he’s going to come in here and try to be physical, this is our house and we’ve got to protect it.” – 4:49 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

ESPN story on why Draymond Green “wouldn’t be able to live with myself” if he didn’t up his force in the Finals: es.pn/3xsHsPX – 4:45 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I’m going on about my summer and we lost the NBA Finals because we couldn’t meet force with force.”

Draymond Green, Marcus Smart, Cedric Maxwell and barking about physicality nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:38 PM

More on this storyline

Whether you want to call it a dynasty or not…when you talk about the Warriors, a lot of people like to go back to the Lakers and their three-peat in the early 2000s, and obviously the Bulls and their six titles. Do you think the Spurs get underlooked in that conversation? Tony Parker: “To a certain extent. But in the world of basketball, everybody knows we had an unbelievable run, maybe one of the best runs in 20 years in the NBA, if you look at playoffs and all that kind of stuff and all the success we had over the years. I understand that we talk about the Bulls, Lakers, Celtics, Warriors — it doesn’t bother me because when I go home, I have my four rings too. So, I will put them against anybody.” -via For The Win / June 8, 2022

As for Stephen Curry, whom Tatum is playing against in the NBA Finals right now, Tracy McGrady seems to think his legacy would be helped quite a bit if he wins another ring given the circumstances of his other three titles. “That’s a tough question,” McGrady said when asked where Curry ranks all-time. “Because he has his career individually and with what he’s accomplished with his team is tough. Because you’ve gotta think, he won a championship, right, against LeBron [James] that didn’t have Kyrie [Irving], that didn’t have Kevin Love. He didn’t win the [Finals] MVP, right? Then he loses a 3-1 lead to LeBron, gets K.D., K.D. comes and wins two championships, so that gives Steph three championship but K.D. wins the two MVPs, right? -via NBC Sports / June 8, 2022

“We know Steph is like the 3-point God. But when it comes to putting him with [Michael Jordan] and these guys that won that level of championships; Kobe [Bryant] and Magic Johnson, I don’t know where to rank him. I know he’s pretty high. But I think those guys are in a different class than Steph Curry based off of [all of that]. They’re on championship teams. K.D. came and joined the Warriors and became the best player and helped Steph win two more championships. But Steph wasn’t the best player on that team.” -via NBC Sports / June 8, 2022