Cedrick Hardman, 49ers' all-time sack leader, dies at age 70

Cedrick Hardman, the 49ers' unofficial career leader in quarterback sacks, died Friday night, the club announced. He was 70.

Hardman played 10 of his 12 NFL seasons with the 49ers before finishing with two seasons for the Raiders.

"We are truly saddened by the loss of one of the all-time great 49ers, Cedrick Hardman," the 49ers announced in a statement. "During his 10-year career in red and gold, he anchored the vaunted 'Gold Rush' defensive line with a non-stop motor that put fear in the minds of opposing quarterbacks. As a football player, Cedrick's accomplishments were many. As a man, his impact on the lives of others was just as impressive. Our condolences and prayers go out to the Hardman family and all who are mourning the passing of Cedrick."

Hardman played his career before the sack became an official NFL statistic. But in 1971, his second season in the league, he recorded 18 sacks in 14 regular-season games.

In the NFC Championship game, Hardman had a hand in five sacks in the 49ers' 14-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

"If someone were to get five sacks in the NFC Championship game today, they'd take his shoes, his helmet and send them straight to Canton," Hardman said in the 2005 book, "San Francisco 49ers: Where Have You Gone?"

"But we lost that game, so it wasn't a big deal."

Although the sack was recognized as an official statistic beginning in 1982, the year after Hardman finished his NFL career, the 49ers list him with a franchise-best 112.5 career sacks. (He said he actually registered 120 sacks.) Hardman was a key member of a 49ers front four that also featured Tommy Hart, Cleveland Elam, and Jimmy Webb.

"We were the ‘Gold Rush,' " Hardman said. "There are no front fours now. Now, you have schemes and zone blitzes, where defensive linemen are dropping into pass coverage. You couldn't have gotten us to do that. We didn't know how to go south. We only went north."

The 49ers selected Hardman with the No. 9 overall pick in the 1970 draft. He played college football at North Texas. After leaving the 49ers, he was a member of the Raiders' winning team in Super Bowl XV.

On Saturday, the Raiders announced Hardman's passing in a statement.

In 1982, Hardman became the first player signed by the Oakland Invaders of the USFL. In addition to playing, he also was an assistant coach.

Hardman appeared in several movies, including "Stir Crazy," starring Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder in 1980.