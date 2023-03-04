Cedric Tillman runs official 4.54-second 40-yard dash at 2023 combine
Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman runs an official 4.54-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Anthony Richardson is turning heads at the NFL combine.
Veteran kicker Robbie Gould is scheduled to become a free agent this month. Gould told Adam Schefter of ESPN that, as much as he enjoyed the past six seasons in San Francisco, he will test free agency and be kicking elsewhere in 2023. At the end of the 2020 season, the 49ers signed Gould to [more]
The Fox Sports analyst had strong words for McCarthy
He had a catch for 13 yards against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
Nick Saban doesn’t think Alabama is getting a fair shake when it comes to the SEC’s proposed scheduling format.
Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss the biggest NFL news stories swirling around the NFL combine in Indianapolis, including Bryce Young's size measurements, Jalen Carter returning, the Las Vegas Raiders' plans at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens' negotiations with Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones' contract talks, Aaron Rodgers and more.
The suspended NFL Network analyst faces years in prison.
Michigan cornerback DJ Turner has not been considered by most analysts as one of the best cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL draft, but he may be changing some minds as he shows that he’s the fastest cornerback in the draft. On his first 40-yard dash attempt today at the Scouting Combine, Turner was unofficially timed [more]
Follow along live with Yahoo Sports for the buzziest moments from this year's edition in Indianapolis.
The team ranks 29th out of 32 in the NFL Players Association’s anonymous report card. That’s a big problem.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid has seen Patrick Mahomes do amazing things on the field, but this is the play he thinks is the greatest.
Heres a look at the strongest players from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine based on bench press reps.
The Georgia QB was arrested about a week after winning his second national championship.
Raiders players weren’t thrilled with head coach Josh McDaniels in his first season in Las Vegas. The NFL Players Association’s report card for the Raiders makes clear that the players thought McDaniels didn’t listen to them and kept them in the facility too long. “At this workplace, the lowest graded category was the coaching staff,” [more]
Here is the latest news about the Giants from the 2023 NFL Combine...
Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the Seahawks' 2023 cap space, draft picks, team needs and offseason outlook heading into free agency. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
The Bears ranked dead last by a mile in pressures last season. Thursday's showing by the edge rushers and an undersized DT show it's a good year to need to retool your pass rush.
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane is one of the favorites to run the fastest 40 time at the NFL Scouting Combine and for good reason. Achane is a former track star who ran a 10.14 in the 100 meters and 20.2 in the 200 meters last season for the Aggies. Michigan cornerback DJ Turner [more]
Six weeks into a crucial offseason, talks between the two sides remain stuck in a quagmire of ambiguity, and comments made at the combine this week by GM Eric DeCosta only layered on more drama.
The Eagles team that just went to the Super Bowl won't exist in 2023, but the cupboard isnt bare. Not by a longshot. By Reuben Frank