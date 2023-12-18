Cedric Tillman by the numbers against Chicago

Cleveland (9-5) defeated Chicago (5-9), 20-17, Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio during Week 15.

Former Vol Cedric Tillman recorded four receptions for 52 receiving yards for Cleveland.

Tillman played wide receiver at Tennessee from 2018-22 for head coaches Jeremy Pruitt and Josh Heupel.

He recorded 109 receptions, 1,622 receiving yards, 17 receiving touchdowns and averaged 14.9 yards per reception at Tennessee.

Tillman is one of nine Tennessee players in school history to record a 200-yard receiving game. He recorded 10 receptions for 200 receiving yards and one touchdown against Georgia.

Cleveland will next play on Sunday at Houston. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. EST at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

