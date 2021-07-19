Cedric Maxwell approves of these potential Jaylen Brown trades

Maxwell approves of these potential Jaylen Brown trades originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics already have shaken things up quite a bit this offseason, but more moves are expected to be made before their 2021-22 season gets underway.

Jayson Tatum is the only player on the Celtics roster that may be considered "untouchable" in trade talks. Everyone else, including All-Star wing Jaylen Brown, could be available if teams call up newly-appointed president of basketball operations Brad Stevens with an offer he can't refuse.

Obviously, it'd take a significant return to part ways with a player of Brown's caliber. The 24-year-old has improved each year since he entered the league in 2016. That said, C's great Cedric Maxwell would be open to trading Brown if the right deal is on the table.

On "Sports Sunday," Michael Felger asked Maxwell about specific players around the NBA and whether he'd trade Brown to acquire them.

First up, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal.

"No," Maxwell said. "When I say that, I want somebody who's going to contrast Tatum. I want a rebounder. I want someone who's going to block some shots. Beal is a scorer."

How about Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard?

"Damian Lillard I want," Maxwell answered. "He's one of the top 10 players in the league right now. ... This is what this team needs. It needs a sense of urgency and needs somebody who's going to be mean and nasty out there."

Brown for Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns?

"I'd do that," Maxwell said. "I'd do that because again, I have a contrast. What I know is Karl-Anthony Towns is mean. When's the last fight you saw in the NBA? That was Karl-Anthony Towns and the guy down in Philadelphia (Joel Embiid), and you're going 'Wow, those two guys fought?' You don't see that in the NBA."

And lastly, what about Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons?

"Not on this earth," Maxwell replied. "The guy can't shoot, he can't rebound, he's a broken guy and you're bringing him to this team to do what? No."

Simmons actually averaged 7.2 rebounds per game in 2020-21, which put him third among all NBA point guards. Still, Maxwell's point is well taken.

