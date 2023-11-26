Cedric Gray talks about accountability following UNC’s loss to NC State

The UNC football team experienced a roller coaster of a season after starting 6-0 to finishing 8-4, with Saturday night’s nightmare against NC State being the final nail of a what-if season.

Still looking ahead, the Tar Heels have earned themselves a bowl game, but it’s hard to ignore what could’ve been if UNC season didn’t get derailed by UVA. One player who has experienced the Tar Heels up and down trend the last few seasons is senior defensive leader Cedric Gray.

Gray spoke with media following the 39-20 loss to NC State, answering questions on feelings about the loss, what went wrong, and his bowl game plans. Gray opened the conference and asked if he would describe the end of the season as embarrassing as teammate Drake Maye did.

“Definitely feel a little embarrassed,” Gray said. “Two games that we thought coming into them we could find a way to win. Obviously, that didn’t happen. Definitely frustrated, just have to take it in.”

When asked about his bowl game plans and if he planned to play Gray kept it short. “I’m not sure yet, sit with my family, talk with my coaches, and just see what’s the best decision for that.

The game brought a lot of questions, especially for the current coaching staff. Following the loss, Mack Brown put the loss on him due to lack of preparation.

Gray fired back at the notion that the coaches deserved blame stating “Me personally, I hold myself to a high standard so, I don’t ever blame the coaches or anything like that. We can talk about different things they did that we could’ve done better, but at the end of the day, we are the ones out there playing, and we are the ones who have to make plays. I’m the type of person to hold myself and my teammates accountable.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire