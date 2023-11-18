Cedric Gray accepts 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl invite

It’s been a fruitful year for North Carolina senior linebacker Cedric Gray, as his Tar Heel journey end is near.

As one of the best linebackers in the nation, Gray should get a good look at the upcoming NFL draft, but to help boost his presence, the Tar Heel has accepted to participate in the annual Reese’s Senior Bowl. An event that showcases collegiate all-star football players.

The event will take place on February 3rd, giving NFL scouts a good look at some of the top players in the nation after the season ends. This is the 75th anniversary of the senior bowl, and the game will be played at the University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Gray has been instrumental this season for the much-improved UNC defense. He has 96 total tackles, a career-high in sacks (4.5), two forced fumbles, three pass deflections, and one interception. Gray has already made a name for himself, but this game will increase it more.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire