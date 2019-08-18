Cedric Benson, prolific rusher at UT who played in NFL, dies FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2011 file photo Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson runs for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cincinnati. Benson, one of the most prolific rushers in NCAA and University of Texas history, has died in a motorcycle accident in Texas, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. He was 36. (AP Photo/David Kohl, file)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Former NFL and Texas running back Cedric Benson, one of the most prolific rushers in NCAA and University of Texas history, has died in a motorcycle accident in Texas. He was 36.

Benson's attorney, Sam Bassett, says Austin law enforcement told him that Benson was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday night.

One of the top high school recruits in the country out of Midland, Texas, Benson was a key player in the Longhorns' resurgence under former coach Mack Brown. Benson played at Texas from 2001-2004. He won the Doak Walker award given to the nation's top running back in 2004.

Benson was drafted No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2005. He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers.

