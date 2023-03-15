Cedi Osman with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Charlotte Hornets host the Cleveland Cavaliers
Earlier today, Trey Wingo touched off a firestorm by claiming that Aaron Rodgers to the Jets is a done deal. And we’ve indeed heard the same thing. But as Monday yields to Tuesday, there’s nothing official regarding Rodgers’s plans for 2023. We’re still hearing that Rodgers plans to accept a trade to New York. But [more]
Bucks first to win 50 games, clinch playoff berth with 116-104 win over Suns. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points
Steph Curry has weighed in on the Warriors-Grizzlies "rivalry."
Favorites, contenders, pretenders and those just along for the ride, we rank every team in the NCAA men's tournament from 1 to 68.
The Knicks finished their West Coast road trip with a 123-107 win over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday thanks to their bench.
The Milwaukee Bucks signed center Meyers Leonard for rest of season to back up Brook Lopez.
Both Team USA and the Dominican Republic could be eliminated from the WBC on Wednesday.
“I’m really excited to get started next season with next year’s team.” UNC coach Hubert Davis knows next year’s Tar Heels roster could look drastically different than it does now.
Jamarius Burton hit a go-ahead basket with :10 seconds remaining to give Pitt a thrilling 60-59 NCAA Tournament victory over Mississippi State on Tuesday evening. The Panthers fended off a last possession by Mississippi State in which the Bulldogs got off three shots attempts, and survived to advance to the first round on Friday against sixth-seeded Iowa State in Greensboro. The win represented the Panthers first NCAA Tournament victory since the 2014 season and the first under fifth-year head coach Jeff Capel.
Everyone wants a Cinderella team or two for their bracket. Scott Pianowski reveals four squads worth a little extra consideration as you make your picks.
Montgomery ran for career-highs of 1,070 yards and 8 TDs in 2020 and has averaged 3.9 yards per carry on nearly 1,000 attempts for his career
The Giants are acquiring tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster trade.
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
The Kings and Bucks were the talk of the NBA on Monday night for a late-game scrap at Golden 1 Center.
On Monday, word emerged that quarterback Aaron Rodgers had decided to play for the Jets. Evidence to support that conclusion came from information that he was working to recruit one or more Packers free agents to join the Jets. But now, nearly 24 hours later, nothing has happened. There’s currently chatter in league circles that [more]
Quinn has to love the Cowboys adding Stephon Gilmore to his defense. On the other hand, Moore can't love what the Jets are reportedly looking to add themselves.
JaMychal Green brings the dog mentality to Dub Nation, and the Warriors love it.
Fathers of three players on the North Carolina men's basketball team say coach Hubert Davis let his squad decide on whether to play in the NIT.
Steph Curry has been impressed watching Klay Thompson return to form and evolve his game after missing back-to-back seasons with injuries.