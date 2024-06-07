Cedarburg's Paytn Monticelli gets huge out for Oklahoma in championship-clinching game

Cedarburg High School alumna Paytn Monticelli got thrown into the fire for Oklahoma on Thursday in the championship battle of the Women's College World Series, and though she only faced one batter, it was a big one. By day's end, the Sooners had won a fourth consecutive NCAA softball title with an 8-4 win over Texas.

The sophomore, who transferred to Oklahoma after a season with the University of Wisconsin, entered the battle with Texas in Oklahoma City with the score tied at 2-2 in the third inning. The Longhorns, ranked No. 1 in the nation, had just scored a run and had the bases loaded, and Monticelli was tasked with relieving Karlie Keeney to face Texas senior Joley Mitchell.

Oklahoma starting pitcher Paytn Monticelli (17) celebrates during Game 2 of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series Championship Series game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 6, 2024. Oklahoma won 8-4.

Monticelli fell behind, 3-1, with one ball that glanced off the catcher's mitt that could have scored a run if Texas runners had tried advancing. But she battled back to a full count and induced a groundout to first base that kept the game tied.

Texas ultimately took a 3-2 lead in the fourth against the No. 2 Sooners, but Oklahoma bounced back to grab a 5-3 lead in the bottom half of the inning, then scored late insurance runs for an 8-4 win. The Sooners used five pitchers in the game to secure the victory, marking a 2-0 series sweep and fourth consecutive NCAA Division I title for the program.

More: Where does OU softball rank among the greatest dynasties in college sports history?

Monticelli, a former Wisconsin state player of the year, had a 1.09 ERA this season in 18 appearances for Oklahoma, working almost exclusively in relief. She had 23 strikeouts in just more than 19 innings.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Cedarburg's Monticelli gets huge out for Oklahoma in title clincher