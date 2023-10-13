Cedar Grove RB Bo Walker commits to Georgia football

Elite running back recruit Bo Walker has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia football offered a scholarship to class of 2025 running back recruit Bo Walker a month ago on Sept. 13. Walker plays high school football for Cedar Grove High School in Cedar Grove, Georgia. Georgia has multiple players from Cedar Grove on its roster including defensive end Christen Miller.

Walker is currently an unranked recruit, per 247Sports. However, he has seen a significant amount of recruiting interest. In fact, Walker has scholarship offers from over a dozen college football programs. The Cedar Grove running back committed to Georgia over Arkansas, UCF, Mississippi State, Louisville, and Ole Miss.

Bo Walker is an elusive runner and is very shifty. Walker is a three-sport athlete. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound running back runs with a similar style to current Georgia running back Daijun Edwards.

The Cedar Grove standout announced his commitment to Georgia football via social media:

Georgia has the nation’s No. 1 class of 2025. Bo Walker is Georgia’s eighth commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire