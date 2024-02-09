Cedar Falls offensive lineman Will Tompkins commits to Iowa State football

Iowa State football added Cedar Falls offensive tackle Will Tompkins – one of the state's top players – to its 2025 recruiting class on Friday.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman was the No. 9 player in the Des Moines Register’s rankings for the junior class, released in December. Tompkins is ranked the No. 7 player in Iowa, No. 48 offensive tackle in the country and a top-600 player nationwide by 247Sports Composite.

Tompkins chose the Cyclones over offers from Northwestern, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, USC and Wisconsin.

With Tompkins on the offensive line, Cedar Falls amassed 1,206 passing yards and 2,250 rushing yards.

The Cedar Falls lineman is the third commit – and first lineman – in Iowa State’s 2025 class. He joins in-state quarterback Alex Manske and edge Trey Verdon (Malik Verdon’s brother) out of Ohio. All three players committed in February.

Matt Campbell’s 2025 recruiting class currently ranks No. 31 in the nation.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

