Cedar Crest searching for new football coach after Wildasin steps down

Sometimes, you just know in your heart when it is time to leave. That time has come for Cedar Crest head football coach Rob Wildasin.

After 10 years at the Falcons’ helm, Wildasin recently turned in his resignation to Cedar Crest athletic director Rick Dissinger, who has opened a job search to find Wildasin’s replacement.

“I think the timing’s just right on my end and where I am in my stage of life,” Wildasin said. “I think where the program is, too, I saw a window where I felt like I would have the least impact on the program. To be honest, obviously I want to see it continue to succeed. It just felt right.

“I don’t think I’ll have any regrets, and I left the place better than when I got it, and that should be everybody’s goal wherever they work. I’m proud of that. It’s time for the program to move on, and there will be no bigger fan than I.”

Coach Rob Wildasin congratulates his team as senior Aadyn Richards hoists the Cedar Bowl trophy in 2021. Wildasin stepped down as the Falcons coach after 10 seasons.

Wildasin, a 1998 graduate and all-star football player at Annville-Cleona, took over as head coach in 2014 and had quite a run. Over his 10 seasons, the Falcons qualified for the District 3 playoffs four times in 2015, 2017, 2019 and last season. Cedar Crest won 54 games during his tenure.

This past season, Cedar Crest accumulated an 8-3 record and made it to the district Class 6A playoffs where they lost in the opening round to district champ and state semifinalist Harrisburg, 54-28. Wildasin was named Lebanon County Coach of the Year and 12 of his players were named Lebanon County All-Stars.

“We had a great season,” Wildasin said. “Absolutely. So that certainly helps it feel better.”

Wildasin had a lot of help along the way, including a coaching staff that saw very little turnover.

Rob Wildasin took over as head coach in 2014. Cedar Crest won 54 games during his tenure.

“My coaching staff was awesome,” Wildasin said. “They’re not just great guys, but great coaches, great X and O guys. They’re very loyal, so I didn’t have a lot of turnover in that regard. We were able to just kind of jell together as a staff and that standard helped form the team in our image, little by little, we became a cohesive unit with coaches and players.

“My offensive coordinator, Brandon Kirsch, was there for me all 10 years. My defensive coordinators were Nick Lambros and Tom Gerhart. Nick was there for 10 years, Tom was there for seven of the 10. He left to watch his daughters and then came back. Brian Powers, my defensive line coach, was there for all 10 years. So I didn’t have a lot of turnover. They were good at what they did.”

His efforts didn’t go unnoticed in the higher echelons at Cedar Crest.

“He put 10 years into it,” Dissinger said. “He did a great job running and organizing the program. I think he left it in a better place than it was, and I appreciate all the time and effort. He’s been a great asset to the program.”

The 44-year-old Lafayette College graduate will continue to teach economics at Cedar Crest, and he wouldn’t rule out a return to coaching. But he was adamant that a return will not happen anytime soon.

Until that time comes, he will have fond memories to sustain him no matter what the future holds.

“We made a tremendous amount of progress,” Wildasin said. “We won a bunch of games. We were very competitive. We did it the right way. There were no issues from an institutional point of view. So that stuff gives me the most pride because you know you did it the right way and then the success on the field also showed. So, I’m happy with that. As I get older, I’ll probably appreciate it even more.”

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Cedar Crest football coach Rob Wildasin resigns after 10 years