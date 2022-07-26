Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig fizzes back from crash to go Champagne supernova at Tour de France Femmes

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig - Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig fizzes back from Tour de France Femmes crash to go Champagne supernova in Epernay - GETTY IMAGES

What a difference a day makes. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig was one of four riders from her team who crashed on Monday’s chaotic second stage in a day of disaster for French outfit FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope. But tears of sorrow turned to ones of joy after she outsprinted overall race leader Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) to continue Denmark’s cycling revolution in France’s Champagne capital at the Tour de France Femmes.

After sprawling onto the asphalt, she let the emotion bubble over. “It feels like such a good comeback after a – I have to say it – a f------ s--- day yesterday,” she said bluntly, adding that she was inspired by team-mate, Marta Cavalli, who was forced to abandon the race following a multi-rider pile-up on Monday.

“We’re not quitters, and I think we showed that today. Yesterday was so gloomy and sad. We were all like, ‘How do we fight back?’ We’d lost Marta, we lost time in the general classification and we were four team [members] down on the ground. But when the girls were standing in front of me when I was on the podium, I was just crying. They were crying with me. It was so special.”

The Danish champion is one of the most likeable riders in the women’s peloton and her punchy personality suited the pesky climbs that were scattered throughout the 133.6-kilometre route from Reims to Épernay.

It was here where Julian Alaphilippe won his first ever yellow jersey three years ago after launching an attack on Côte de Mutigny and Uttrup-Ludwig’s own charge up Mont Bernon on the final ascent was equally as impressive.

She was well behind as the six-rider breakaway at the bottom of the climb but bided her time perfectly after Kasia Niewiadoma’s (Canyon-Sram) went early, before accelerating past Vos like a battery-powered Duracell bunny to secure the biggest victory of her career. She hoped her stage win would inspire girls in her home country.

“Especially for young girls now, [it’s important] that they don’t just see the boys on the television, they see the women race mega hard now and it’s interesting and they’re like, ‘That could be me one day.’ They can start dreaming about this. It’s really good,” she said.

Earlier in the day, in a show of confidence at the stage presentation in Reims, the 26-year-old hinted she would be drinking French fizz irrespective of how the race would pan out for her injury-hit team. “It’s a dream come true,” she added. “I’m a stage winner in the Tour de France. That’s something that looks good on my resume. I also came here with GC (general classification) ambitions, but we’ll take it day by day.”

It was a harder day at the office for Giro Donne winner Annemiek van Vleuten, a major pre-race favourite for the Tour who was flagging in the latter stages, having lost 50 seconds to Vos on stage two. The Movistar rider, who will be more suited to the Vosges mountains later this week, revealed a stomach infection had hampered her efforts so far.