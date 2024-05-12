Cecil Sapp was the best player to wear No. 37 for the Broncos

As we continue our series of the best players to wear each jersey number for the Denver Broncos, we’ve reached No. 37. This number is not easy to pick because few players made a big impact in No. 37.

One candidate is Anthony Lynn, who was on the Broncos’ squad that won back-to-back Super Bowls in the late 1990s, but Lynn had just one reception in 1997 and no rushing attempts or catches in 1998. He rushed twice for two yards in 1999 before neck injuries forced him to retire in 2000.

Lynn spent four seasons in Denver, but he only totaled two carries and one reception in 61 games (zero starts).

So we’ve chosen Cecil Sapp as the best Bronco to wear No. 37. Sapp joined the team as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2003 and he went on to play five seasons in Denver.

Sapp rushed 49 times for 223 yards and two touchdowns in 49 games with the Broncos (nine starts), picking up 13 first downs. Sapp split time between fullback and tailback in Mike Shanahan’s offense.

Sapp also totaled 24 receptions for 102 yards and a score. He played the final season of his career with the Houston Texans in 2008 before hanging up his cleats.

Happy Birthday to no. 3⃣7⃣ Cecil Sapp! The Denver Broncos signed Sapp as an UDFA out of @CSUFootball. He played FB/ST for the Broncos from 2003–2007. Sapp was a willing and able blocker and could get tough yards when asked to carry or catch. He's a member of the @CSURams HOF. pic.twitter.com/8uOvkL3CSS — Mile High Moments (@MileHighMoments) December 24, 2023

Shout out to Sapp, the best player to ever wear No. 37 in Denver.

