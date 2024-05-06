Cecil "Hootie" Ingram, the former Alabama football player and AD, dies at 90

Cecil "Hootie" Ingram, the former Alabama athletics director and All-SEC Alabama football player, died Monday at the age of 90, his family confirmed to The Tuscaloosa News.

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.

Ingram was born on Sept. 2, 1933 in Tuscaloosa. He attended Tuscaloosa High School, where he became a three-sport star. Then, Ingram went on to become a standout football and baseball player at UA. He became an All-SEC defender as a sophomore in 1952, intercepting 10 passes. That led the nation that season. In the 1953 Orange Bowl, Ingram returned a punt 80 yards. As a baseball player, he was voted the best defensive player in the SEC his senior year.

"I think he always loved being a Tuscaloosa-born son of Tuscaloosa," said his grandson, Wayne Ingram. "Getting to be a part of the athletics when he was in college but also getting to come back. That was a huge thing for him."

Ingram's coaching career began in the high school ranks before he moved to college, with his career stops including Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Arkansas and Clemson. He served as head coach of the Tigers from 1970-1972.

"He was always a coach," Wayne Ingram said. "He kind of passed that on to more of our family than he realized."

Then Ingram became an administrator. He began working for the SEC as associate commissioner before he became an athletics director. First, he worked at Florida State from 1981-1989 before he returned to his alma mater. Ingram was athletics director at Alabama from 1989-1995. His tenure included hiring football coach Gene Stallings, who won a national championship in 1992.

Among his career accolades, Ingram was named to the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame as an administrator in 1991. He also was given the UA National Alumni Association's Paul W. Bryant Alumni-Athlete award in 2007.

A proud Tuscaloosa native, Ingram was named a grand marshal for the 2023 West Alabama Christmas Parade. All six of his grandkids also attended Alabama for undergrad.

"It's just kind of fun that everybody knew him as Hootie," Wayne Ingram said. "He loved getting to introduce us to Alabama, showing us the school that he loved and the city he loved in Tuscaloosa. He instilled that in all of us."

Ingram is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Antoinette Snider Ingram; his children Robin (Lynn) Smith, Cecil (Marilyn) Ingram, and Lane (Joe) Hunt; and his grandchildren Cile (Chris) Byrd, Lindsey Smith, Kara Smith, Allison Ingram, Wayne (Tara) Ingram and Cole (Brooke) Hunt.

