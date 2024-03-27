Ceban and Stojsavljevic among headline acts as stars of the future descend on Roehampton

Mark Ceban could be set for a week to remember in Roehampton (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Britain’s brightest 16U talents will be descending on the LTA’s National Tennis Centre in Roehampton in the hope of being crowned national champion.

However, there’s more than just trophies up for grabs between March 30-April 5, with both the girls’ and boys’ champion receiving wild cards into the main draw at The Junior Championships, Wimbledon, and runners-up gaining entry into qualifying.

The tournament is played as a straight knock-out draw across the girls’ and boys’ singles and doubles, with the singles finals on Friday April 5th.

Previous winners of the 16U event include Jack Draper, Dan Evans, Heather Watson, Harriet Dart, Paul Jubb and recently, Junior Wimbledon champion Henry Searle.

Last year, Surrey's Hannah Klugman and Kent's Benjamin Gusic-Wan lifted the prestigious titles in Roehampton.

This year will see a stellar cast of young British tennis talent competing at the National Tennis Centre, with 17 of the top 20 girls and 18 of the boys set to challenge for the title.

15-year-old Mika Stojsavljevic from Middlesex heads up the girls’ singles draw having made an impressive start to the 2024 season so far. Currently ranked as the junior world No.29, Stojsavljevic has also impressed on the pro tour this year – coming through qualifying to reach the quarter-finals of the W50 Roehampton.

Mika Stojsavljevic is expected to challenge for the girls' title (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Stojsavljevic – who trains at the LTA National Academy in Loughborough – has won four ITF junior singles titles in her career, including the J200 Nonthaburi this year, and also made the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2023.

She’ll be joined by last year’s 14U Junior National champion Hollie Smart also from Middlesex, fresh off the back of a strong campaign last season. Also based at the National Academy, Smart has recently claimed titles in Rhodes and Loughborough and also enjoyed a semi-final run at the J100 Trnava in Slovakia.

Stojsavljevic and Smart will face stiff competition from Teodora Prisadnikova, Isabella Walker and Tegan Bush to name just a few of the promising talents gunning for the title.

In the boys’ singles, Surrey’s Mark Ceban will be one to watch this week. The 15-year-old - who is supported by our National Age Group Programme - became only the second British player ever to win the prestigious Les Petit As title in Tarbes last year and also won 14U Junior Wimbledon.

Ceban also helped lead the British team to sixth in the Davis Cup Junior Finals and was recently ranked No.1 in the 14U Tennis Europe rankings.

He’ll be joined by Rhys Lawlor from Hertfordshire, who, alongside Ceban, was a key part of the GB 14U team who won the Winter Cup for the first time in 11 years back in February last year. So far in 2024, Lawlor has reached the final of the J30 Dublin and the semis at the J100 Loughborough.

Niall Pickerd-Barua from Wales comes in as the reigning 14U national champion and currently No.1 in the Tennis Europe Race to Monte Carlo rankings. In 2023 he won six Tennis Europe titles.

Also keep an eye out for Archie Gray, Mathias Lescano-Vecchi and Kouros Anssarizadeh among many others in a strong field for the boys’ singles.

Find out more about the Lexus Junior National Championships 2024: click here on the LTA’s website for preview, draws, scores, results & live streams