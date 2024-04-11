Cease cruises vs the Cubs as Profar and Cronenworth homer in the Padres' 10-2 win

Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings and Jurickson Profar had a go-ahead double and a two-run homer among his three hits for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Chicago Cubs 10-2 on Wednesday to take two of three in the series.

Jake Cronenworth also homered to back Cease (1-1), who pitched for the Chicago White Sox for five seasons before being traded to the Padres during spring training. Cease improved to 3-2 against the Cubs. He allowed just two hits and no earned runs while striking out seven and walking two. Chicago had only three hits.

Cease's only big mistake was allowing Michael Busch's tying, two-run homer with two outs in the fourth, his second. It came one batter after shortstop Ha-Seong Kim committed a fielding error on Christopher Morel's grounder.

The Padres regained the lead in the fourth before blowing it open in the sixth on Cronenworth's leadoff shot, his second, and Profar's two-run homer, his second.

Profar's drive chased Kyle Hendricks (0-2). He allowed seven runs and nine hits.

The Padres went ahead 3-2 in the fourth when Manny Machado hit a leadoff single and scored on a double by Profar, who was thrown out stretching. Kim then made up for his error by hitting a triple and scoring on Luis Campusano's groundout to make it 4-2.

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Jordan Wicks (0-1, 4.15 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Seattle, which will counter with RHP Bryce Miller (1-1, 3.00).

Padres: RHP Michael King (2-0, 3.14) starts Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are scheduled to go with RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1, 4.09).

