Cease allows 1 hit over 7 innings and pitches Padres past scuffling Rockies 3-1 at Coors Field

DENVER (AP) — Dylan Cease permitted one hit in seven dominant innings and pinch-hitter Tyler Wade singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth, sending the San Diego Padres to a 3-1 victory over the struggling Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Cease (3-1) struck out eight and walked none, allowing only one baserunner in a 90-pitch outing. Acquired from the Chicago White Sox in a March 13 trade, the right-hander lowered his ERA to 1.82 — his best mark through five outings in six major league seasons.

Luis Campusano had two hits for the Padres and scored the go-ahead run. San Diego has won 10 of the past 12 meetings between the NL West rivals dating to last April.

With runners at the corners in the ninth, Robert Suarez got Ryan McMahon to ground into a game-ending double play for his eighth save.

Colorado lost for the eighth time in nine games and dropped to 5-18, the worst record in the National League.

Nick Mears (0-2) gave up both Padres runs in the eighth.

Campusano doubled with two outs and scored when Wade singled to right field, barely beating a tag at the plate. Wade went to second on the throw home and scored on Jackson Merrill's single to make it 3-1.

Jurickson Profar, who played 111 games last season for the Rockies before being released, had a two-out RBI single for San Diego in the third.

The Rockies have trailed in each of their 23 games this season, becoming the first team since the 1931 Cincinnati Reds to earn that ignominious distinction.

Colorado has scored only 12 runs in the past eight games. McMahon’s team-leading 13th RBI came on a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Placed 3B Manny Machado on the paternity list and recalled INF Matthew Batten from Triple-A El Paso. Manager Mike Shildt said he expects Machado, a six-time All-Star, to be away from the team for the first three games of the series in Colorado.

Rockies: Gold Glove CF Brenton Doyle returned to the lineup after missing the second game of a doubleheader Sunday against Seattle with a bruised chest.

UP NEXT

Colorado RHP Ryan Feltner (1-2, 5.06 ERA) faces San Diego RHP Michael King (2-1, 3.33) on Tuesday.

