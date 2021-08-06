CDC: Unvaccinated people more than twice as likely to get reinfected

Unvaccinated people are more than twice as likely to be reinfected with the coronavirus compared to those who are vaccinated, per a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday.

State of play: The research found that unvaccinated people were "significantly" more likely to get reinfected with COVID — more specifically 2.34 times more.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Immunity from natural infection is suspected to last roughly 90 days, the CDC said.

The agency added that the emergence of new variants might affect how long this immunity lasts.

Details: The study involved 246 Kentucky residents who were reinfected between May and June.

Of note: At the time the study was taken, the Delta variant was not yet the dominant strain in the U.S.

What they're saying: The study's results "suggest that among persons with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, full vaccination provides additional protection against reinfection. To reduce their risk of infection, all eligible persons should be offered vaccination, even if they have been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2," the CDC said.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.