New CDC recommendation doesn’t bode well for MLB returning any time soon

When MLB postponed Opening Day until at least April 9 on Thursday, common sense said that date was very much in flux. And based on a new recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it looks like baseball season won't start for quite a while.

In response to COVID-19, the CDC recommended Sunday the postponement of all events consisting of 50+ people for the next eight weeks.

Big implications for the MLB season. Opening Day will have to be pushed back until mid-May, at the earliest.https://t.co/W7nuV0gNAE pic.twitter.com/qOxWFBcat4 — Tim Stebbins (@tim_stebbins) March 15, 2020

Based on the CDC's recommendation, the earliest Opening Day can happen is May 10, and that's from an optimistic standpoint. Spring training is suspended indefinitely, and while players are permitted to use team facilities, clubs are barred from holding organized workouts, practices, etc.

Even if baseball returns on May 10, MLB will have to institute a second spring training of sorts so players can correctly prepare for the regular season. The longer team activities are suspended, the more time players will need.

This could put Opening Day somewhere around late-May or early-June, though everything is contingent on how circumstances around the coronavirus evolve. Two MLB executives told USA Today's Bob Nightengale there's a "real possibility" the season could be delayed until Memorial Day weekend or even later.

MLB has a conference call with all 30 teams scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. CT to map out the league's next steps. The expectation is for the season to be delayed past April 9, though by how much remains to be seen.

