CDC raises travel advisories for France and Israel to highest level

The CDC raised the travel advisories for France and Israel to the highest level Monday, a result of surging COVID-19 cases in those countries.

Why it matters: The recent rapid spread of COVID across the world is largely a result of the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original strain of the virus.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

By classifying those countries as Level 4, the CDC recommends avoiding travel to them, warning that "even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants."

The travel advisory for Israel extends to the West Bank and Gaza.

Other countries with Level 4 travel advisories currently include Ireland, Iran, Iceland, Thailand and Greece.

Go deeper: Coronavirus Variant Tracker

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.