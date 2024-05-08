CCU snaps losing streak, beats UNC-Greensboro, 15-9

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers got back in the win column as the Chanticleers snapped an eight-game skid with a 15-9 win over the UNC Greensboro Spartans on Tuesday night inside the friendly confines of Spring Brooks Stadium. With the win, the Chants improved to 28-20 on the season, while the Spartans fell to 29-17 with the loss.

Coastal’s Graham Brown (4-for-5, 2B, R, 2RBI), Caden Bodine (3-for-5, R, 2RBI), Blake Barthol (3-for-5, 3 2B, 2R, RBI), Dean Mihos (2-for-3, 2 2B, R), Sam Antonacci (2-for-4, 2B, 3R, 2RBI), Derek Bender (2-for-4, HR, 2R, 2RBI), and Ty Dooley (2-for-4, 2B, R, 2RBI) had multiple hits, while Dean Mihos (1-for-4, HR, 2R, 3RBI) and Corey Zientek (1-for-4, 2B, R, 2RBI) recorded one hit each.

CCU starter Josh O’Neill worked 2.0 innings, allowing three runs on two hits with a strikeout, while Hayden Johnson (2-2) picked up his second win of the season by allowing one run on two hits and striking out four batters over 2.0 innings.

Coastal will return to action in Conway, S.C., for the Chants’ final Sun Belt Conference home series with the Georgia State Panthers beginning on Friday, May 10-12, at Springs Brooks Stadium with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Friday, 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, and 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The games will be streamed on ESPN+ and can be heard on WRNN 99.5 Hot Talk

