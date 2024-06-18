CCU planning 8,000-seat center for basketball, volleyball teams amid major investments in sports facilities

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University is planning to break ground in 2026 on an 8,000-seat convocation center for its basketball and volleyball teams –the latest investment in a comprehensive overhaul of its sports facilities.

CCU President Michael Benson announced the “generational” project taking shape along University Boulevard and Highway 501 on Tuesday after a news conference introducing Chase Miller as the school’s athletics director.

No dollar amount was specified, but Benson said at least a portion of it would be funded through penny sales tax revenues.

“You get one shot at a piece of land like that. And that’s going to be the entryway, kind of that front door into our campus, and draw people into the center of our campus to get involved in other programs,” Benson said.

Other future planned improvements include:

New seats at St. John Stadium

New scoreboard and ribbon board at Brooks Stadium

New soccer facility set to open in August

New baseball stadium apron

New track and field facility across Highway 501

CCU’s basketball teams currently play in the 3,600-capacity HTC Center.

Last summer, state officials gave final approval to a $20 million, 93,000-square-foot indoor practice facility expected to open early next year.

Miller said on Tuesday that CCU’s commitment to bricks-and-mortar facilities was a key reason why he took the job.

“That’s what really fired me up. I wanted to take this position because president Benson had talk about that convocation center, the new track, the indoor football facility opening up. I think that gives you a lot of different opportunities,” he said. “That could really help this university, this community and this athletics department grow.”

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

