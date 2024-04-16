CCU’s Nicolette Picone named SBC pitcher of the week

CONWAY, S.C. – CCU Junior pitcher Nicolette Picone earned Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week honors, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Picone played an important role in the circle last week, going 2-0 while picking up her SBC-leading sixth save of the season.

The Bethpage, N.Y., native pitched two complete game shutouts versus Charleston Southern and App State. She finished the week pitching 3.0 perfect innings to secure the series-deciding victory over the Mountaineers.

Picone posted a 0.00 ERA on the week, striking out eight batters while allowing just one extra-base hit in her 17.0 innings of work.

This is the first time CCU has earned Sun Belt weekly honors since former Chant Kaitlin Beasley-Polko was named Pitcher of the Week on May 9, 2022.

The Chanticleers will be back in action versus the Charlotte 49ers tomorrow at 6 p.m. ET in Charlotte, N.C.

