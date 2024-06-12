CCU men’s soccer releases 2024 schedule

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina men’s soccer team unveiled the 2024 season schedule which is comprised of 18 games versus teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference, South Atlantic Conference, Coastal Athletic Association, Southern Conference, and Big South Conference.

The Chants will face five opponents in West Virginia, Marshall, James Madison, UCF, and Duke that were ranked in the top 25 of the final 2023 United Soccer Coaches (USC) poll, along with Kentucky, which received votes.

“Our goals for the fall season continue to remain the same as always; we are competing to win the conference championship, gain entry into the NCAA DI tournament, and win a national championship this fall,” stated head coach Shaun Docking.

“The Sun Belt Conference has become one of the top two best men’s soccer conferences in all of DI soccer,” Docking continued. “We believe, with this very competitive schedule, we have the ability to accomplish that goal and challenge our guys in a very positive way.”

CCU will open the 2024 season at its new home stadium versus the Duke Blue Devils on Friday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. ET.

The Chants will then have alternating home and away contests, starting on the road versus Coker on Aug. 15. Coastal will host in-state foe College of Charleston on Aug. 22 before heading north to take on UNC Greensboro on Aug. 25.

The Chanticleers will return to Conway for a four-game homestand versus Elon (Aug. 29), USC Upstate (Sept. 3), Presbyterian (Sept. 9), and Gardner Webb (Sept. 14).

Coastal then commences Sun Belt Conference play on the road for its third consecutive year versus Georgia State (Sept. 21) and will follow this with a three-game home swing versus South Carolina (Sept. 28), Georgia Southern (Oct. 4), and Campbell (Oct. 8).

After a road contest versus James Madison on Oct. 12, Docking’s squad will turn around for a pair of home contests versus Marshall (Oct. 18) and Old Dominion (Oct. 23)

CCU will wrap up the month of October on the road versus Kentucky (Oct. 27) and will take on College Cup semifinalist West Virginia in Morgantown, W. Va., on Oct. 31.

The Men in Teal return home one last time for the regular season finale versus UCF (Nov. 5).

The 2024 season will conclude with the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament on Nov. 10-17.

