CCU’s Kevin Schnall discusses Gilmore, baseball future

CONWAY (WBTW) – The future of the CCU baseball program lays in the hands of Kevin Schnall. The long-time assistant and former player for Hall of Famer Gary Gilmore is set to lead the Chanticleers beginning in 2025.

Schnall played for Gilmore in the late 1990’s, then was an assistant from 2001 to 2012. He returned to Coastal in 2015 and has been with the program ever since.

Schnall and Gilmore’s relationship runs deep and he plans to keep many of the things the same, while also putting his spin on things. The most important item for him is to continue their winning tradition. They have gone to 20 NCAA regionals and of course won that 2016 World Series championship.

