CCU football season opener moved to Thursday, August 29

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina’s 2024 football season opener at Jacksonville State has been moved up to Thursday, August 29th. Additional information will be provided at a later date.

Coastal is coming off an 8-5 season and victory in the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl. The Chanticleers earned road wins last season over Appalachian State, Arkansas State, and Old Dominion.

Tickets for Coastal’s home football slate are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online by visiting www.GoCCUsports.com/Football.



Fans interested in upgrading seats or adding additional season tickets can contact the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office by phone at 843-347-8499 or by email at tickets@coastal.edu.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.