CCU eliminated from the SBC tournament

MONTGOMERY, ALA. – The No. 7 seed Coastal Carolina Chanticleers were defeated 6-3 by the No. 6 seed Appalachian State Mountaineers in an elimination game of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Thursday morning.

The Chanticleers (34-23) were led by Graham Brown (3-for-5, 2 2B, R), Caden Bodine (1-for-4, 2B), Derek Bender (1-for-4, SF, RBI), Zack Beach (1-for-5, 2B) and Jake Books (1-for-4, HR, R, RBI) at the plate. Cameron Flukey worked 4.1 innings, and allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts, while Bryce Shaffer (3-6) suffered the loss allowing three runs on one hit and no walks in 1.1 innings pitched. Josh O’Neill worked 1.2 innings, giving up no runs on no hits with three strikeouts.

At the plate for the Mountaineers (32-20-1), Drew Holderbach (2-for-3, HBP, HR, 2R, 3RBI), Banks Tolley (2-for-4, 2B, 2RBI), and CJ Boyd (1-for-4) had all of the App State’s five hits as Austin St. Laurent, Hunter Wilder, and Joseph Zamora reached on hit-by-pitch. On the mound, Jackson Steensma did not play into the decision, and gave up one hit and no runs with five strikeouts in 2.0 innings, before leaving due to injury. Grey LaSpaluto pitched 2.0 innings with two runs on three hits while Cody Little (2-2) earned the win, allowing two hits and one run with three strikeouts in 3.0 innings. Zach Lewis worked the final frame for his fourth save of the season.

Coastal Carolina will find out its fate for the NCAA Tournament during the NCAA Selection Show on Monday, May 27, at noon.

