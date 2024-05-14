CCU & Delaware football agree to future series

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina and Delaware have agreed to meet for a pair of non-conference games in a home-and-home series in 2026 and 2029. The Chanticleers will make a trip to Delaware Stadium in Newark, Del., on Sept. 3, 2026, before hosting the Blue Hens at Brooks Stadium on Sept. 22, 2029.

Coastal and Delaware have never met on the gridiron before. The Chanticleers have faced current members of Conference USA, which Delaware joins in 2024, 17 times in their history. CCU has beaten Liberty seven times and topped Jacksonville State once.

Coastal Carolina’s 2026 schedule currently features home contests with Temple on Sept. 19 and Army on Oct. 17. The Chants are slated to travel to Liberty in 2029 on Sept. 29.

