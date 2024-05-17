CCU baseball knocks off Marshall, 6-3

HUNTINGTON, W.VA. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers knocked off the Marshall Thundering Herd 6-3 on Thursday evening in Huntington, W.V., for the Chants’ eighth straight win over the Herd. With the win, the Chanticleers improved to 31-21 on the season and 14-14 in Sun Belt action, while Marshall dropped to 18-35 overall and 9-19 in league play with the loss.

CCU was led by Sam Antonacci (2-for-4, HBP, HR, 2R, RBI), Zack Beach (1-for-4, HR, 2R, 2RBI), Caden Bodine (1-for-4, 2B, R, RBI), Blake Barthol (1-for-4, 2B, R, RBI), and Dean Mihos (1-for-3) at the plate in the win. Riley Eikhoff, who did not factor in the decision, pitched 4.0 innings and allowed two runs on six hits with two strikeouts, while Bryce Shaffer (2-5) worked 5.0 innings, allowing a run on four hits while striking out three batters.

Marshall’s Owen Ayers (3-for-4, 2 2B, R), Elijah Vogelsong (2-for-3, 2B, 3B, R), and Caden Kaiser (2-for-4, R, RBI) had seven of the Herd’s 10 hits. Drew Harlow (6-7) took the loss pitched 8.1 innings, allowing six runs on six hits with a career-high 10 strikeouts.

Coastal will remain in Huntington for game two on Friday, May 17, with the first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Jack Cook Field.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.