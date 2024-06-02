CCU baseball falls to Clemson, 4-3 on Saturday

CLEMSON, S.C. – Hartsville native Cam Cannarella’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning scored the go-ahead run in No. 3 Clemson’s 4-3 victory over Coastal Carolina in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers, who improved to 2-0 in the regional, upped their record to 43-14 on the season. The Chanticleers, who fell to 1-1 in the regional, dropped to 35-24 in 2024.

Blake Wright’s sacrifice fly in the first inning scored the game’s first run, then Cannarella lofted a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning. Sam Antonacci belted a solo homer in the bottom of the third inning. In the sixth inning, Blake Barthol’s squeeze bunt plated a run to tie the score 2-2.

Cannarella grounded a two-out single to score the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning, then Zack Beach led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a homer to tie the score 3-3. In the ninth inning, Cannarella lofted another sacrifice fly to score the go-ahead run.

Jacob Hinderleider went 5-for-5, becoming the fifth Tiger in history to total five hits in an NCAA Tournament game and first since 2002 (Khalil Greene).

Jacob McGovern (3-0) earned the win, while Austin Gordon pitched the ninth inning to record his 10th save of the year. Cameron Flukey (3-3) suffered the loss.

The Tigers play the winner of Sunday afternoon’s game between High Point and Coastal Carolina on Sunday at 6 p.m.

