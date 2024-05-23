CCU baseball blanked by Southern Miss, 5-0

MONTGOMERY, ALA. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers fell 5-0 to the No. 2 seed Southern Miss Eagles in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday afternoon.

At the plate, CCU (34-22) was led by Sam Antonacci (1-for-4), Dean Mihos (1-for-3), and Jake Books (1-for-1) as the trio recorded the three hits. Henry Weycker did not factor in the decision, shoved 6.0 innings, and allowed no runs on two hits with five strikeouts, while Trevor Hinkel (1-2) suffered the loss allowing two runs on no hits and two walks. Dominick Carbone and Alexander Meckley worked a combined 1.0 innings, giving up three runs on two hits.

Southern Miss’ Dalton McIntyre (1-for-4, R), Slade Wilks (1-for-4, 2B, R, 2RBI), Nick Monistere (1-for-3, HR, R, 3RBI), Matthew Russo (1-for-4), and Tucker Stockman (1-for-2, 2B) had all of the Eagles’ five hits. Starter Billy Oldham gave up one hit and no runs with nine strikeouts and did not get the decision in 7.0 innings, while Colby Allen (8-2) pitched 2.0 innings with no runs and no hits with two strikeouts earned the win.

Coastal Carolina will meet No. 6 Appalachian State in an elimination game on Thursday, May 23 at 10 a.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ or fans can tune in on HANK 105.5.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.