CCSU promotes McCarthy to head coach

Central Connecticut State's first national ranking in eight years on Monday confirmed interim coach Ryan McCarthy is worthy of the full-time job at the Northeast Conference school.

Athletic director Brian Barrio said Wednesday the interim tag was removed and McCarthy has been named the 14th head coach in program history. A reception to officially make the announcement will be held on campus Thursday afternoon.

McCarthy has guided CCSU to a 5-1 record - its best start since 2009 - and a No. 25 ranking in the STATS FCS Top 25 - its first in the national media poll since 2011. The Blue Devils are seeking their second NEC title in three years.

"It makes me very proud to announce Ryan McCarthy as the head coach of CCSU football," Barrio said. "Ryan is a respected coach and the team has flourished under his leadership this year. We look forward to the Blue Devils' continued success under his leadership."

McCarthy became the interim coach last offseason after serving as offensive coordinator for the previous four seasons under Pete Rossomando, who resigned to take a position at Rutgers.

Before arriving CCSU, McCarthy spent 13 seasons on Albany's staff. He is a Cortland State graduate.