CCS stuns Casady with 3-1 win in championship game

May 11—If Community Christian was going to win its first state title, it was going to have to do what no other Class 3A team was able to do this season.

Late in the first half, CCS forward Elle Canty found the back of the net for the first goal of the 3A state championship game at Taft Stadium. It was also the first goal Casady's defense had allowed in the last 10 games they had played against 3A competition.

Canty's goal was all that separated the two teams heading into halftime.

Casady responded midway through the second half, but the Royals didn't let up. A late surge by the Royals' front line finally paid off with a goal by Preslee Hartsock with just under three minutes to play.

The Royals weren't done. Less than a minute later, Tomie Ann Crawford got another past the Cyclone goal keeper to solidify the shocking upset.

The Royals pulled out a 3-1 win over Casady to win the first state title in program history.

While many eyes were on Casady heading into the playoffs, the Royals had only suffered one loss and six goals all season. That loss came almost a month earlier on their home field in a 2-0 defeat to that same Casady team.

They went on to beat their first three playoff opponents by a combined score of 13-1. They had a tough second round matchup, facing a previously unbeaten Cascia Hall team.

They pulled out a narrow 1-0 before beating Inola 2-0 to advance to the title game.

The win capped off an impressive school year for the Community Christian athletics program that featured three state team championships and three individual state championships.

Two of those teams (girls soccer and girls golf) won their first ever state title this season.