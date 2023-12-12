CCS MENS HOOPS: Mountaineers rally past Asbury, 71-69

Dec. 11—Just before halftime of Monday's match-up with Asbury University (6-2), Berea College coach Austin Newton called a timeout.

"I told the guys, 'I think they are on pace to score about 200 points,'" Newton said.

The Eagles scored only 46 points in the first half, but carried a 12-point lead into halftime.

After the break, though, the Mountaineers (4-4) came out with more intensity — especially on defense.

"We had a little talk at halftime," Newton said. "We mixed our defenses up and to go from giving up 46 to only 23 in the second half says a lot about our guys toughness."

The Mountaineers took the lead with 10 minutes left and were able to hang for a 71-69 win in front of a crowd of more than a 1,000, including children from several local schools. Trey Minter had 15 points and Kevion Hudson added 12 points and three rebounds.

Berea shot 60.1 percent from the field in the second half (2-of-6 three-pointers) and hit 7-of-10 free throws.

Asbury shot 50 percent in the first half, but connected on only 9-of-35 attempts in the second half.

On the season, Berea College has been out-scored 305-243 in the first half, but has out-scored its opponents 350-312 in the second half.

"In all of our wins, we've come from behind," Newton said. "We've come back from down 20, 17, 16 and 16 again today. I don't know if we are the comeback kids, but we are just a much better team in the second half."

The Mountaineers met Asbury last month in Wilmore.

They had a big lead in that game, before the Eagles roared back to claim a 10-point win.

The script was flipped in the rematch.

Berea slowly cut into Asbury lead, taking a 59-57 lead on a three-pointer by Minter.

"Trey struggled a little bit offensively in the first part of the season, but he had gotten it going in the past two or three games," Newton said. "He's got a great attitude and he stayed positive."

The Mountaineers never surrendered the lead again.

Ja'Rel Montgomery had 10 points and six rebounds for Berea. Bryce Riley had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists. Tyler Moss had seven points and four rebounds. Marquis Mackey and Jae'dyn Gist had six points each. Demetris had four points and Andrew Jones finished with three points and five rebounds.

The Mountaineers are set to return to action Saturday at Manchester University.