CCS MEN'S HOOPS: Mountaineers have bigger expectations in second season under Newton

Nov. 10—Austin Newton didn't have any unrealistic expectations heading into his first season as the head coach at Berea College.

And with good reason.

"I got the job in early October and had to start practice two weeks later," Newton said. "I didn't recruit any of the players, so they had to take in a new coach and buy into what we were saying."

The new coach and the returning players, were, remarkably still able to have a rather memorable season.

The Mountaineers won 15 games — their most since 2016-17.

They tied for second place in the Collegiate Conference of the South and played host to a postseason game for the first time since the program moved from NAIA to NCAA Division III.

"I think we overachieved," said Newton, who was named the 2022-23 CCS Coach of the Year.

A year later, the expectations are different.

Berea returns seven of its top eight scores from last season — including First-Team All-CCS guard Trey Minter — and also brought in 10 talented freshmen (including six from Kentucky).

"It may take a little while in the first few weeks for the new guys to fit in," Newton said. "But, I think once we get it figured out, we have a chance to be special."

The Mountaineers return almost their entire roster, but will be looking for a someone to step up and fill the leadership role — on and off the court — of senior Isaac Caudill.

The 6-foot-3 guard led the CCS in rebounding (7.6 a game), was second in the league in minutes (34.3) and was fourth in scoring (18 points a game).

"He was the ultimate leader," Newton said of Caudill. "He meant a lot to our team."

Minter led the Mountaineers in scoring last season.

The 5-foot-11 junior guard from Louisville averaged 20 points a game, while reaching double-figures in 24 of Berea's 26 contests, including a 20-game streak of scoring 10 or more points. He also scored 20 or more points 14 times, including two 30-point performances.

"He is a quiet guy by nature, but his play has been really, really good," Newton said of Minter. "Obviously, he is a scorer. He can put up a lot of points. But, we need him to pick up some of that leadership role. We just need him to speak up."

In an exhibition game earlier this month against St. Louis — an NCAA Division I team which plays in the Atlantic 10 Conference — Minter had 27 points.

"They couldn't guard him," Newton said of Minter.

Junior guards Ja'Rel Montgomery and Marquis Mackey are both set to return to the Berea College starting line-up.

Montgomery (6-foot, Bardstown) was third on the team in scoring (9.0 points a game) and minutes (800), while also bringing down more than 100 rebounds.

"Ja'Rel has turned himself into a really good player," Newton said. "He really came on at the end of last season. He is probably our best defender. He can shoot it and score."

Mackey (6-footer from Lexington) hit 24 three-pointers last season (fourth-best on team), averaged 7.5 points a game and had 40 assists.

"He is really athletic and probably our most consistent shooter," Newton said of Mackey.

Bryce Riley, a 6-foot-3, forward, jumped into the rotation last season as a freshman. He averaged almost 20 minutes a game and made six starts.

"We are really counting on him to step into the lineup," Newton said of Riley.

Demetris Phillips, a 6-foot-6 forward from St. Louis, was in the starting line-up in Berea's only exhibition game. Two other freshman — Jaden Biggers (6-foot-7, Lexington) and Derrius Teagle (6-foot-5, Newman, Ga.) — provide the Mountaineers some much-needed size on the inside.

"Those three guys are going to give us something we haven't seen at Berea College in a long time," Newton said of Teagle, Biggers and Phillips. "That's the biggest thing we were missing last year — a post presence."

Berea's roster features just one senior.

Kevion Hudson (6-foot-1, guard from Louisville) missed the fall semester last season but returned to the team and appeared in 11 games, averaging 3.7 points a game.

"He is still relatively new to me — as a coach — and to our system," Newton said of Hudson. "He is really catching on and is playing really well."

The Mountaineers also bring back several other players who were contributors last season, including 6-foot-5 sophomore forward Andrew Jones (5.3 points a game), sophomore guard Anthony Hamm, junior guard John Stanford, sophomore guard Jaylen Black, junior forward Prince Musana, sophomore guard Cooper Conner and sophomore guard Jacob Yeary.

With all those players back, plus the addition of 10 freshman, Berea College has added a junior varsity squad this season.

"I never imagined we would start with 23 guys on the team," Newton said. "We've got 13 JV games scheduled. I think the JV program is really going to pay off for us."

The Mountaineers were picked to finish fifth in the CCS's Preseason Coaches Poll, which was released earlier this month. Berea got 19 votes, finishing just behind Piedmont College.

Maryville, last year's champion, is the favorite to claim another title. The Scots got six of seven first-place votes in the poll.

"Maryville is always a national power," Newton said. "They are hard to beat. After them, though, it is wide open."

The Mountaineers are set to open the season on Friday at Franklin County.

Berea's home opener is scheduled for Nov. 18 against Spalding University.